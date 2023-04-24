India Post News Paper

Monday Motivation Alert: Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt set fitness goals

Monday Motivation Alert: Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt set fitness goals
April 24
15:59 2023
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs not only drive their Monday blues away with ‘Monday Motivations’ posts but also encourage common people to take up something they enjoy! Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Monday Motivation’ post is all about working out to the tunes of some peppy numbers. Reason? The ‘Baazigar’ actor has already started preps for the World Dance Day that will be celebrated on April 29.
She wrote in the caption, “World Dance Day will be celebrated on Saturday around the globe, but I’d love to celebrate it through the week. So, I decided to add a fun element to some core exercises.”

Elaborating the details of her fitness regime, the actor said, “This routine works the core muscles; which consist of pelvic, lower back, glute and abdominal muscles. The best part of this is that holding the ‘V Stance’ by itself engages the core to a great extent. By adding some shoulder shimmies, leg movements, and Russian twists; the V Stance becomes unstable and difficult to hold. That further challenges the core. It was so much fun that I ended up adding few sets of these to my core training day. How many reps can you do? Make a remix reel and don’t forget to tag me!”

Fans loved Shilpa’s dedication. One wrote, “Super.” Another one wrote, “Kya baat hain Shilpa Ma’am!”

Sanjay Dutt has also shared his Monday Motivation post with all enthusiasm. The video posted by him shows him sweating hard at the gym. The caption said, “Start your week strong#MondayMotivation #DuttsTheWay.”

One fan wrote, “King is back. baba phir se apne purane wale look me aa rahe hai!” Another one wrote, “Super sir!” Meanwhile on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in ‘KD-The Devil‘ as Satyavati. Sanjay is also part of this Pan-India multilingual film. (ANI)

