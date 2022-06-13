India Post News Paper

Monsoon getaways

June 13
19:02 2022
Munjoh Island House, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

NEW DELHI: A quick vacation in the monsoons is a great way to recharge those batteries and indulge in some R&R. Here are some places which make for a spectacular getaway through the rainy season.

Imagine a hillside resort surrounded by coconut palms, betel leaves, mango, banyan, and even jackfruit trees, with elegant villas and unique room configurations. If this sounds like a place you’d like to visit for a vacation, look no further than Munjoh Island House.

Sterling, Ooty

Fern Hill, nestled among Ooty’s mountain peaks, offers views of terraced farms and distant pine forests. Blankets of tea estates, silvery streams, incredible flora and fauna, stretches of thick forests, and, most importantly, a culture influenced by many influences make this a must-see destination. There are numerous activities available, including paintball, foosball, a library, and many others.

StayVista, Lonavala

StayVista is dedicated to providing you with the best villas to rent for various events, parties, or getaways. Available in a variety of locations, including Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Manali, Goa, and many others.

Fazlani Natures Nest, Maharashtra

Fazlani Natures Nest, located in Maharashtra, is a great place to unwind and reconnect with nature. Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Yoga & Meditation, Physiotherapy, and Animal Assisted Therapy are some of the health and spiritual programmes available. If you want to get close to nature and relax, this is the place for you.

Club Mahindra Emerald Palms, Goa

If you have children, Goa is a popular tourist destination, so Club Mahindra has created a resort inspired by the Portuguese architecture of Goa. It provides fascinating heritage tours, relaxing wellness treatments, and delectable food.

