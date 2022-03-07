Indian rupee plunges to a record low of 77.02 against a dollar MUMBAI: The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 77.02 against a US dollar on Monday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict...

Modi also likely to speak with Putin today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday shortly after his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Moscow’s war...

Pak faces western pressure to condemn Russia’s invasion in Ukraine ISLAMABAD: The ongoing conflict, triggered through the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, has brought the world into a divided approach between the west and the east. The NATO, US, UK...

The Middle East will suffer from the grain shortage due to the war in Ukraine NICOSIA: As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues unabated, many countries of the Middle East are seriously concerned about the inevitable shortage of grain as Russia and Ukraine together account for...

Russian forces restrict access to mobile networks, internet at Zaporizhzhya NPP Zaporizhzhya: Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) have switched off some mobile networks and the internet so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through...

China’s undeclared trade embargo hurts Nepali traders, economy: Report KATHMANDU: Bejing’s ‘undeclared trade embargo’ in the name of COVID containment measures has hurt Nepal’s economy and traders giving rise to concerns regarding the Himalayan nation’s reliance upon China as...

Dua Lipa faces legal trouble over ‘Levitating’ song WASHINGTON: Singer Dua Lipa has landed in a legal soup in a copyright lawsuit that has been filed over her track ‘Levitating’. As per The Hollywood Reporter, songwriters L. Russell...

Month long Holi celebration begins in Mathura MATHURA: Mathura’s iconic celebration of the festival of Holi has begun with the devotees celebrating the festival at Guru Sharanand Ashram in Raman Reti of Gokul in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura....

UK to provide extra USD 100 million in aid to Ukraine: Downing Street LONDON: The United Kingdom will allocate an additional USD 100 million in support to Kyiv amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Downing Street said on Monday. “The new USD...

Warne lived life at fast pace, created invincible feeling around him: Clarke SYDNEY: Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has condoled the demise of Shane Warne, saying the legendary spinner lived his life at a fast pace and created an invincible feeling around...

TikTok suspends livestreaming in Russia MOSCOW: Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has suspended livestreaming and new content to video services in Russia following the introduction of new ‘fake news’ law in the country that threatened jail...

Kyiv failed to create conditions for humanitarian corridor: Russia MOSCOW: Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday said Ukraine has not fulfilled its commitments with regards to organizing humanitarian corridors to help people leave Mariupol. The ministry said that Russia made...

UP polls final phase: Fierce battle between BJP, SP in Varanasi, Azamgarh LUCKNOW: As Uttar Pradesh is going to vote for the last and seventh phase of Assembly polls on Monday, the direct fight is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi...

Tirupati: â€œAndhra’s temple town” Situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati is known for Lord Venkateshwara Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage centers in the country. Tirumala is one of the...

Biden had ‘constructive conversation’ with Quad leaders: White House WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday had a “constructive conversation” with Quad leaders which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the rapidly evolving Russia-Ukraine conflict. On a question whether...

Russian Roulette Last week world leaders received a rude shock as they witnessed the invasion of Ukraine by Russia although, many including Joe Biden, had warned the western leaders of this imminent...

Scientific leaders signal major breakthroughs in elimination of cervical and anal cancers GENEVA: To mark International HPV Awareness Day March 4th 2022, the International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) has warmly welcomed two major advances in the elimination of cervical and anal cancers. HPV (human...

7 flights with 200 Indian citizens each sent back to India over 3 days: Union Minister VK Singh POLAND: Union Minister VK Singh on Friday said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days. The Minister...

US senators propose bill to sanction Beijing in event of Taiwan invasion WASHINGTON: Amid China’s growing military aggression towards Taiwan, three US senators have proposed a bill that would allow for the imposition of financial sanctions against China in the event of...