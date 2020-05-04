Something went wrong with the connection!

More steps needed in Delhi to control coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan

May 04
15:18 2020
NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the national capital is one such state in the country where strict action is needed to check novel coronavirus.

Speaking to the media here, the Health Minister said, “It is inappropriate for me to comment on the situation of novel coronavirus in Delhi because that will be seen as a political statement but in my personal opinion, Delhi is one of those states in the country where more strict action is needed to be taken in order to control the coronavirus cases. The fight against it needs to be taken more seriously here.”

Harsh Vardhan said, “I feel that minimum relaxation should be given here during lockdown 3.0 but it is totally up to Delhi government. The Health and Home Ministries have given guidelines but it is the state government, who needs to decide as to how much and in what way those guidelines should be implemented in their states according to the situation there.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said, “Entire Delhi is a red zone. The Central government has given some relaxations to the red zones and we will be allowing all that.” Kejriwal also held the first Cabinet meeting after his government allowed offices to open in the third extension of the lockdown. Kejriwal, who was so far holding all the meetings through video-conferencing, held the meeting on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat, officials said.

So far, more than 4,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city.

