MoS Meenakashi Lekhi discusses mutual ties with President of Malta

August 22
18:33 2022
ST JULIAN: Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday met President of Malta George Vella and discussed issues of mutual interest including India-EU cooperation.

Lekhi is in Malta from August 21 to 23.
“It was a great honour to meet H.E. George Vella, President of Malta @presidentmt & discuss our shared common heritage, as well as the positive trajectory of India-Malta relations. Exchanged views on regional/multilateral issues including India-EU cooperation. Invited Malta to join ISA,” the Minister tweeted.

The Minister of State for External Affairs was in Norway from August 16 to 18 as part of her three-nation visit. She was in Iceland for two days, August 19 and 20.

Meenakashi Lekhi also had a discussion with chairman of the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC) and appreciated the important role MEDAC plays in training of diplomats from the region.

“Had an interesting discussion with Chairman of @MEDAC_Malta, Professor Godfrey Pirotta & Professor Prof. Stephen C. Calleya, Director at the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies. Appreciate the important role MEDAC plays in training of diplomats from the region,” she tweeted further.

The Minister also met Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU Affairs & Trade of Malta Ian Borg and discussed entire gamut of the bilateral relations including areas of trade, investment, pharma, culture, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“Had a very productive meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU Affairs & Trade of Malta @MinisterIanBorg. Our discussion covered the entire gamut of our bilateral relations including areas of trade, investment, pharma, culture, regional & global issues of mutual interest,” she tweeted. (ANI)

