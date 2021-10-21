India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Moscow Format Dialogue: Member nations concerned over activities of proscribed terror organisations in Afghanistan

Moscow Format Dialogue: Member nations concerned over activities of proscribed terror organisations in Afghanistan
October 21
09:08 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Member countries taking part in the Moscow Format Dialogue in a joint statement expressed concern over the use of Afghan soil by proscribed terrorists.

Russia on Thursday expressed concerns over the increasing presence of ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan after the Taliban take over.
Delhi is also accusing Pakistan spy agency of supporting anti-India terror groups Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish on Afghan soil.

Interestingly, India, Pakistan and the Taliban took part in 10 nation Moscow format talks.

A joint statement issued after talks stated, “being concerned about the activities of proscribed terrorist organisations in Afghanistan, the sides reaffirmed their willingness to continue to promote security in Afghanistan to contribute to regional stability.”

Participating countries also called on the current Afghan leadership to take further steps to improve governance and to form a truly inclusive government that adequately reflects the interests of all major ethnopolitical forces in the country.

“This will be a fundamental prerequisite for the completion of the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan,” the joint statement added.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the sides expressed confidence in the need for the international community to mobilise consolidated efforts to provide urgent humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan in the post-conflict reconstruction of the country.

In this context, the sides have proposed to launch a collective initiative to convene a broad-based international donor conference under the auspices of the United Nations as soon as possible. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Afghani SikhsAfghanistanAfghanistan GovtHindu AfghanistanHindus in AfghanistanIndiaMinorities In AfghanistanMoscow Format DialogueRussiaSikhs In AfghanistanTalibanTaliban Takes OverTerrorism in AfghanistanUSAworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 22nd, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.