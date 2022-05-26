Most Indo-Americans weigh behind Mayor Lily Mei for State Senate

India Post News Service

California voters have the brand new districts theyâ€™ll use to elect their members of Congress and state legislators, after the stateâ€™s independent redistricting commission voted unanimously on Dec. 20 to approve its final maps. There’s a wide-open race in District 10, which includes Fremont, Hayward, Milpitas, Newark, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Union City and northeast San Jose.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei is one of the contestants for State Senator – District 10. She brings the broadest elective-office experience six years as a Fremont Unified School District trustee and eight years on the Fremont City Council, including six as elected mayor. Mei got involved in public service for the best reasons: her two kids. Proud to be Fremontâ€™s first elected woman, first minority, and Asian American Mayor, and the third Big City Asian Woman Mayor in US History.

Mei is a well-prepared, pragmatic leader able to work with people with divergent opinions. She has been actively involved with the Indo American community in her city and has been the spokesperson for the Festival of India for the past 16 years. She has supported her local school district as the first city in the US to provide credit to Telugu as a foreign language. She works closely with FIA (Federation of Indo Americans of Northern California); CAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India); TiE; ASEI (American Society of Engineers of Indian Origin). She is also endorsed by Americans4Hindus, a non-partisan independent political action committee.

Mei helped champion Fremontâ€™s first ever homeless navigation center, which opened last fall to temporarily house homeless people in the area while connecting them with case managers who assist them in securing permanent housing.

As State Senator Mei, we hope she will take her proven record on housing/job creation, homeless services, and pandemic response to Sacramento. She will focus as an advocate for community-empowered public safety and swift investigations of hate crimes and misconduct.

