While the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) wasnâ€™t concluded too long ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have started preparations for the 2022 edition. Notably, the 15th season of the competition would be a grand affair with two new teams coming into the picture. Hence, IPL is set to become a 10-team event for the very first time since 2011.

The names of the two teams are yet to be finalized but the bases are selected â€“ Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Moreover, a mega auction is also set to take place which will also see many teams going under massive revamps. The eight existing teams were allowed to retain a maximum of just four players ahead of the bidding event. While several franchises used all of their available cards, others saved money for the auction.

Meanwhile, fans would be eagerly waiting for IPL 2022 as the past 14 editions witnessed some exciting action over the 22 yards. With swashbucklers from different quarters being in action, six-hitting has been a crucial aspect of IPL over the years. While several batters rely upon their raw power to send the ball a long way, many also trust their timing to collect maximum runs.

Speaking of the player with most sixes in IPL, Chris Gayle unsurprisingly tops the list, having smashed 357 sixes so far in the competition. The Caribbean dasher is followed by his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers. Two of the most successful captains in IPL history, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are next in the list.

Mumbai Indians dasher Kieron Pollard also makes to this list with former RCB captain Virat Kohli following him. Suresh Raina, David Warner, Shane Watson and Robin Uthappa finish the top 10. With the 2022 edition of IPL being months away, fans would be raring to witness those big hits yet again.

With the mega auction being in schedule, several dashers will also make headlines in the bidding event as well. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is expected to get underway in the first week of May.

S.NO. Players Matches Sixes 1 Chris Gayle 142 357 2 AB de Villiers 184 251 3 Rohit Sharma 213 227 4 MS Dhoni 219 219 5 Kieron Pollard 178 214 6 Virat Kohli 207 210 7 Suresh Raina 204 203 8 David Warner 151 201 9 Shane Watson 146 190 10 Robin Uthappa 193 168

Comments

comments