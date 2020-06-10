India Post News Paper

Motor vehicle papers’ validity extended till Sept 30

June 10
10:26 2020
NEW DELHI: The Centre has further extended the validity of the soon-to-expire motor vehicle documents, such as driving license, till September. It was announced by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

In March, Gadkari in an advisory to states and Union Territories had said the validity of “fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document” whose extension could not be completed due to lockdown would last till June 30.

Considering that the situation for prevention of Covid-19 still continued and as per the requests received, Gadkari asked the ministry to extend the period to September 30, it said in a statement.

