MTV Video Music Awards live on August 28

MTV Video Music Awards live on August 28
April 28
15:15 2022
LOS ANGELES: Music channel MTV announced that the 2022 Video Music Awards will air live and around the world in more than 170 countries on August 28 from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount and chief content officer, music, Paramount+.

“Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights,” reports ‘Variety’.

“New Jersey is honored to once again host the MTV Video Music Awards at one of our many world-class entertainment and sports venues,” said Governor Phil Murphy.

“Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation. On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state.”

“We are excited to have the MTV Video Music Awards return to Newark this year. It is fitting that Newark is once again the host city, as it is the birthplace of many of the biggest names in music, and has so much to offer its visitors – a vibrant arts and culture scene, historic downtown, and diverse cuisine,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.

“On behalf of Newark residents, we are happy to welcome everyone attending and are very much looking forward to one of the biggest nights in entertainment.”

“We are extremely proud MTV has chosen Prudential Center to once again host its marquee showcase, the 39th Annual Video Music Awards,” said Prudential Center President Jake Reynolds.

“Prudential Center has enjoyed our long-standing partnership with MTV which highlights our world-class venue as a must play destination for acts of all genres. We could not be more excited to host one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated award shows and recognize the industries brightest stars, while adding to the rich history of music in New Jersey.”

Additional details will be announced closer to the show. The announcement notes, “Health and safety remains the number one priority for MTV and Prudential Center. We are working hand-in-hand with state and local officials to implement stringent protocols in order to maintain the safety and wellbeing of artists, fans, staff, and partners. Prudential Center’s current health and safety protocols can be found here. Additional protocols will be announced closer to the event. IANS

 

Tags
Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

