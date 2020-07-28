India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Much-awaited Jammu ropeway inaugurated

Much-awaited Jammu ropeway inaugurated
July 28
11:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: In a major boost to the tourism sector in Jammu region, J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited cable car project between Bahu and Mahamaya temples.

The Lt Governor hailed the project and hoped that the service would become a major highlight of Jammu city. 

Directions were issued by him keep the service free for the general public for the first 15 days of operation. He also called for constructing a gaming zone for kids and keeping special concessional rates for students and senior citizens. The inaugurated section has been built at a cost of Rs 33.65 crore and hosts facilities such as restaurant, walkways, lawns, public conveniences, parking space at Bahu and wooden decks.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to immediately formulate an SOP for periodic maintenance of the machinery. Operationalisation of the Jammu Ropeway will boost pilgrimage tourism as it connects the three major temples of Jammu city — the Jamvant Gufa (Peerkho Temple), Mahamaya Temple and Bahu Fort Temple — besides providing recreational facility to the Jammuites.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Big B could not hold back tears after ... - https://t.co/itatnpK83O Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/oXPktMu8GW
    h J R

    - July 28, 2020, 6:19 am

    Tibetans, #Uyghurs, #Indians protest ... - https://t.co/DWCn9eEY62 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/XFRUfuet1Y
    h J R

    - July 28, 2020, 6:17 am

    Hasina asks officials to extend help ... - https://t.co/FgWLONxp8G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/QnVoSTgUt0
    h J R

    - July 28, 2020, 6:13 am

    Loss of lives, crops, houses & hopes: ... - https://t.co/HwDzsWK271 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ipvGFvPBfw
    h J R

    - July 28, 2020, 6:09 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.