Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Mukesh Ambani with $44bn top Indian in Forbes world billionaires’ list

Mukesh Ambani with $44bn top Indian in Forbes world billionaires’ list
April 09
11:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani has been ranked 17th in the latest world billionaires list by Forbes with a net worth of $44.3 billion – once again leading the tally from India’s perspective.

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $88 billion (revenue) oil and gas giant Reliance Industries, among India’s most valuable companies. Reliance Jio has signed on more than 340 million customers by offering free domestic voice calls, dirt-cheap data services and virtually free smartphones, said the report.

The next Indian on the 34th annual list — veteran Mumbai investor Radhakishan Damani who is touted as India’s retail king after the March 2017 IPO of his supermarket chain DMart – is at a distant 65th position with a net worth of $16.6 billion.

Damani got into retailing in 2002 with one store in suburban Mumbai and has been unstoppable since. His property portfolio includes the 156-room Radisson Blu Resort in Alibag and a popular beach-front getaway close to Mumbai, according to the report.

At 114th position, HCL Technologies Founder Shiv Nadar is worth $12.4 billion. One of India’s leading philanthropists, Nadar has donated $662 million to his Shiv Nadar Foundation.

While Hinduja brothers are at 116th position with $12.2 billion net worth. Srichand and Gopichand live in London and Prakash resides in Monaco while the youngest sibling Ashok oversees their Indian interests from Mumbai.

At 138th position, Uday Kotak is worth $10.7 billion. His Kotak Mahindra Bank is now among India’s top four banks in the private sector, boosted by its 2014 acquisition of ING Bank’s Indian operations.

In January this year, the bank reached an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India over the issue of reducing Kotak’s stake in the bank to 26 per cent.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal is at 154th position with $9.5 billion net worth. Bharti Airtel today is among India’s largest mobile phone operators with more than 418 million customers.

Others in the latest list are Cyrus Poonawalla who is founder of Serum Institute of India (at 161th position with $9.2 billion net worth), Gautam Adani at 162th position with $9.2 billion net worth and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal with $8.9 billion net worth at 170th spot, among others.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Mukesh Ambani with $44bn top Indian in #Forbes world billionaires' list - https://t.co/MY40R88KN4 Get your news fe… https://t.co/LSk4iD9ZWO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 6:04 am

Face #Mask compulsory in Delhi, even in cars - https://t.co/RMl4sAkVk4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/vpP5UiHA1i
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:59 am

Not just India, Jamaat a super spreader of virus in Pak too - https://t.co/aOEdh3Upzk Get your news featured use… https://t.co/JNFFpqtgYv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:56 am

Women to get free sanitary napkins in Lucknow - https://t.co/wFACvIipUt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Aiya8STLbI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:54 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.