India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Multi-faith clergy coalition urges Louis Vuitton to walk away from fur 

Multi-faith clergy coalition urges Louis Vuitton to walk away from fur 
December 16
14:15 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

NEVADA: In a remarkable interfaith gesture; a group of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders urged luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to stop using animal fur in its clothing and other products; showing its commitment to ethical choices, animal welfare and compassionate fashion. 

Staying true to the “Value” of its parent Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH)—”Be creative and innovative”, Louis Vuitton should explore new boundaries of fur-free creative design and discontinue selling all products made from animal fur; well-respected Orthodox Christian priest Stephen R. Karcher, Hindu activist Rajan Zed, eminent Jewish Rabbi Elizabeth Webb Beyer and Buddhist priest Matthew T. Fisher stated in Nevada (USA). 

Louis Vuitton should move away from fur, as fur fashion seemed cruel, outdated and unnecessary. Animals should not be made to suffer and killed to make fashion and glamourize bodies. Cruelty should never become fashionable; they agreed.

Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that it was quite out-of-line for LVMH to continue sticking to fur sales despite its “Code of Conduct” stating “Acting responsibly and with social awareness”.

According to reports, many high-end brands, designers and department stores have already decided to ban fur, which is also detrimental to the environment and affects the health of fur-processing workers. Fur sales have been banned in a country, a state, and some cities; while many countries have banned fur farming. Few publishers have announced fur-free policies, including lifestyle magazine Elle. Some fashion-weeks have also banned fur. 

Fur should no longer be acceptable in entire fashion industry; which should become more humane, rejecting animal cruelty and displaying a meaningful and powerful animal rights commitment. 

The group is all for the freedom of artistic creativity, entrepreneurship, expression and speech; but compassion was considered the greatest virtue and companies like LVMH, whose Vision included “ethical responsibility”, should not feel shy in embracing it. 

Louis Vuitton is one of the 75 “houses” of LVMH headquartered in Paris, “a family-run group” which claims to be “world’s leading luxury products group” with 5,003 stores worldwide whose revenue in 2020 was reportedly €44.7 billion. LVMH, whose history goes back to 1593, also claims to be the only group present in all five major sectors of the luxury market:  Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective Retailing. A hanging-chair lined with lambskin was priced at $125,000 at Louis Vuitton website. 

Comments

comments

Tags
animal abuseLouis VuittonLouis Vuitton animal fur productsLouis Vuitton bagsLouis Vuitton bags onlineLouis Vuitton sharesLouis Vuitton websitesPETA
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.