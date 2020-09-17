India Post News Paper

Multi-layered security approach for safety of census data: MHA

September 17
10:13 2020
NEW DELHI: Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that multi-layered security approach has been adopted for the safety of census data.

“Multiple layered security approach has been adopted for the security and safety of census data. Data collection is to be done on registered devices of the enumerators appointed by the state/UT governments,” the minister said in a written reply.
He said data is encrypted in the device during the transmission and at servers and storage facilities.

The minister said services of system integrators have been hired for developing mobile apps, management of census portal and related activities. He noted that the first phase of census operations and other related field activities have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which started on Monday with several precautionary measures in the view of COVID-19, is slated to conclude on October 1.

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha are being held from 9 am to 1 pm while Lok Sabha sittings are being held from 3 pm to 7 pm. (ANI)

