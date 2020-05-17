Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Multiple firefighters injured in Los Angeles explosion

Multiple firefighters injured in Los Angeles explosion
May 17
11:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Multiple firefighters were injured by an explosion in downtown Los Angeles, leaving several buildings on fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The fire inside a one-storey commercial building was reported at 6.26 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

“Over 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters,” it said in a fire update later. TV footage showed raging flames and black smoke.

The conditions of the injured firefighters were still unknown. “My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Hindus in Pak protest against ... - https://t.co/vJAGIXaV6y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/GwtfRwHTm7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:35 pm

Southern California Sikh community provides daily meals - https://t.co/VVA5qob1zU Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/dialwY6qjp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:30 pm

Violations of airspace by Chinese ... - https://t.co/jDHoStXbWu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJPâ€¦ https://t.co/RpSGBMOGJ6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:25 pm

Pak doctor on H1-B visa in US ... - https://t.co/5Axbku6H6C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonaldTrumpâ€¦ https://t.co/dwDCF6TDny
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:20 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.