Hindus in Pak protest against forcible conversions by Tablighi Jamaat NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: In yet another case of religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan, Hindus in Sindh province have alleged that the Islamic proselytising group, Tablighi Jamaat tortured them, demolished their...

Violations of airspace by Chinese choppers in Himachal SHIMLA: Chinese helicopters violated Indian airspace twice in Himachal Pradesh last month, officials revealed on Sunday. The intrusions were taken up with the central authorities appropriately by the state government,...

Pak doctor on H1-B visa in US indicted for supporting IS NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: A US federal court has indicted a Pakistani doctor on H1-B visa for his support to the Islamic State (IS) and attempting to carry out a terror plot,...

Air India flight from Chicago to Hyderabad brings home 168 HYDERABAD: Air India special flight with 168 evacuees from Chicago landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday, officials. Air India AI 126 flight from Chicago (the US) via...

Multiple firefighters injured in Los Angeles explosion LOS ANGELES: Multiple firefighters were injured by an explosion in downtown Los Angeles, leaving several buildings on fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The fire inside a one-storey commercial building...

42 million EU workers on paid leave amid pandemic BRUSSELS: Some 42 million European Union (EU) workers have been affected by temporary layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sudden paralysis economies have been plunged into as a result...

Dalai Lama teaches ways to tackle negative emotions amid pandemic DHARAMSALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, after a three-month-long break from all engagements since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, began two-day virtual teaching on Saturday on tackling negative emotions...

Jitendra Singh praises NE states for Covid management NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the Northeast has done a good job in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the region. Singh, the Minister of...

Railways ferried over 15L people in 1,074 Shramik Special trains: Goyal NEW DELHI: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways has ferried over 15 lakh stranded migrant workers in the last 15 days in more than 1,074...

Bowlers should be banned from using sweat & saliva, feels MSK Prasad NEW DELHI: The coronavirus outbreak has seen not just sporting events come to a standstill, but talks are on about life in the post-coronavirus era and one of the biggest...

Higher income group tops in panic buying NEW DELHI: India’s higher income group purchased groceries and supplies more than their normal needs during the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest IANS-CVoter Economy Battery...

Online entertainment a hit among youth NEW DELHI: A larger number of freshers, people below 25 years of age, and those in the age group of 25-45 year are spending more time watching TV/movies, playing games or...

Indians fearful yet hopeful of economic well-being A nationwide IANS-C-Voter survey shows losses in jobs and incomes across the board along with rising concerns over possible job losses. But there seems to be hope too. There has...