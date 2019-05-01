Multiple Voter IDs: Court issues summons to UP, Delhi EC on complaint filed against Kejriwal’s wife

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday issued summons to the state election commissions of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on a complaint against Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly having two voter identity cards.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shaifali Barnala Tondon took cognisance on the complaint filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana and issued summons to authorised officials of the state Election Commission of both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to bring all relevant records related to Sunita Kejriwal.

The court then posted the matter for hearing on June 3.

The criminal complaint filed by Khurana in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court alleges that Sunita Kejriwal possesses two identity cards, one from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency and another from Chandni Chowk.

“In complete disregard to the electoral processes and norms and in order to wrongfully give advantage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in which her husband is the national convener, the accused is deliberately and intentionally maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places,” Khuranna has alleged in his petition.

Khuranna has sought directions to the Delhi Police to investigate offences under sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950, besides other sections.

Section 17 of the RPA provides that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency and its violation is a criminal offence punishable with a maximum imprisonment of one year.

Section 31 of the act makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison. PTI

