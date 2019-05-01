Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Multiple Voter IDs: Court issues summons to UP, Delhi EC on complaint filed against Kejriwal’s wife

Multiple Voter IDs: Court issues summons to UP, Delhi EC on complaint filed against Kejriwal’s wife
May 01
16:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday issued summons to the state election commissions of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on a complaint against Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly having two voter identity cards.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shaifali Barnala Tondon took cognisance on the complaint filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana and issued summons to authorised officials of the state Election Commission of both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to bring all relevant records related to Sunita Kejriwal.

The court then posted the matter for hearing on June 3.

The criminal complaint filed by Khurana in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court alleges that Sunita Kejriwal possesses two identity cards, one from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency and another from Chandni Chowk.

“In complete disregard to the electoral processes and norms and in order to wrongfully give advantage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in which her husband is the national convener, the accused is deliberately and intentionally maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places,” Khuranna has alleged in his petition.

Khuranna has sought directions to the Delhi Police to investigate offences under sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950, besides other sections.

Section 17 of the RPA provides that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency and its violation is a criminal offence punishable with a maximum imprisonment of one year.

Section 31 of the act makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.