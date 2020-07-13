Mumbai Covid-19 doubling rate is 50 days, highest in India

MUMBAI: In a significant landmark, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has achieved a doubling-rate of 50 days for Covid-19 cases, a top official said here on Monday.

This was possible because of the civic body’s ‘open testing policy’, implying tests without prescriptions, making it the only city in the country to implement it.

“After the open testing policy, our testing has gone up from 4,000 to 6,800, daily. But the total positive cases have come down from 1,400 to 1,200 now,” BMC Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal told IANS.

Of these 1,200 positive cases, the symptomatic cases are less than 200, so the BMC needs only 200 beds daily, the civic chief said.

Even the BMC’s discharge rate now stands at 70 percent, and on Sunday, after allotting beds to all patients, there were still 7,000 Covid beds plus 250 ICU beds lying vacant, said Chahal.

For this achievement, Chahal gave the credit to the entire ‘Team BMC’ where – despite losing a little over 100 officials to the virus – civic officials and other Corona warriors are engaged 24×7 in controlling the pandemic for over four months.

Since the first case was detected in Mumbai on March 11 (after the state’s first infectees in Pune on March 9) and the state’s first death notched in Mumbai on March 17, the current Maharashtra Covid-19 tally stands at 2,54,427 cases and fatalities at 10,289, while Mumbai has recorded 92,988 cases with a death toll of 5,288.

