Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders and the Latest IPL News

Defending Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians were able to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs. The match ended with MI getting 152 with 20 overs and KKR getting 142-7 with 20 overs. This is MIâ€™s second IPL 2021 match and itâ€™s their first win as they lost by 2 wickets on their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

So far, all IPL matches that have taken place in Chennai did not disappoint. The matches just showed how exciting and interesting the rest of the season will be. Definitely, people are extremely looking forward to watching the matches online and even place their bets on IPL betting sites.

Before the game started, MI was the team to bat first and it was noticeable how they made one change to their play. Quinton de Cock was the one who was placed at the top in exchange for Chris Lynn. However, de Kock made an early exit as he was holed out in the deep off Varun Chakravarthyâ€™s bowling during the second over.

It was Rahul Chahar who was able to register the best bowling figures (4/27) as his team defended the 152 scores against KKR. KKR did put up quite a fight with openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill taking calculated risks to start their innings. It was Rana who did most of the hitting.

Itâ€™s noteworthy how these two KKR cricketers batted and targeted the pace of JaspritBumrah and Trend Boult. Both hit a few well-timed strokes. They were able to complete a 50-run stand right after the conclusion of the powerplay.

These two also continued to bat by the 9th over when Chahar provided a breakthrough for the team during the 9th over. During the halfway stage, KKR was placed at 81/1. MIâ€™s Chahar was the one who struck in the 11th over which dismissed Rahul Tripathi.

Rana was able to bring up his second consecutive half-century in the season but Chahar was also able to scalp his third wicket of the match. This dismissed KKRâ€™s Eoin Morgan during his third over. Rana came out next and he was able to get ahead of the left-hander before de Kock dislodged the bails. This gave MI and Chahar another wicket.

MI put more pressure on its opponent with Krunal Pandya getting the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Hasan was then caught in deep with Suryakumar Yadav during the 16th over. Yadav was the one who replaced de Kock on his exit and he had quite an aggressive start.

Krunal was still able to add more wickets for his team but he just wasnâ€™t able to manage to hold on to a sharp chance with Andre Russel. Krunal was still able to get another chance in Krunalâ€™s next over because Bumrah wasnâ€™t able to grab a skier. In total, Krunall was able to concede three runs during the 18thover. This gave more pressure to the whole KKR team.

Russel was able to pick up two wickets which dismissed Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen. He was then able to bowl a three-wicket final over and completed his five-wicket haul which helped KKR bowl out their opponent for 152.

Bumrah was able to give away 4 runs as he denied Russel and Karthik to open their shoulders. Boult was given the chance to bowl the final over. He went against Russel and Karthik. He was successful with this as he was able to scalp two wickets by varying his pace. He was able to stun everyone with a 10-run win.

IPL Updates

The match between MI and KKR was still held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and still took place behind closed doors. The whole IPL will likely commence without any fans inside the stadium because of Indiaâ€™s current number of COVID 19 cases.

The Maharashtra government already announced a statewide curfew that will last until May 1. Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackerey was the one to announce the curfew recently. According to him, this is one of their ways to help address the rising number of COVID 19 cases in the state.

“We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown. “Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed.”

However, this would not affect the IPL matches that will be held at the Wankhede Stadium. According to sources, the committee organizing the IPL matches has already confirmed this.

A source spoke to ANI and said, “No effect on Mumbai matches as we have special permission, everything will go ahead as planned and we will take all necessary precautions.”

Comments

comments