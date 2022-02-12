India Post News Paper

Mumbai local trains commuters can now watch movies, TV shows during journey

February 12
10:26 2022
MUMBAI: With the new initiative, Central Railway and SugarBox Networks called the ‘Content on Demand’ service in local trains, passengers can enjoy watching movies, TV shows, and news for free while traveling, the Indian railways official said.

According to an official, passengers’ journeys will now be full of entertainment. Lakhs of people travel daily in Mumbai local train. To make travel more attractive and convenient, Central Railway has started ‘Content on Demand’ service in local trains from Friday.
Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said Central Railway is the backbone of public transport in Mumbai.

“We witness footfalls of 45lakh passengers daily across our suburban network during pre-covid times. Often, for commuters, this travel time is an opportunity to spend uninterrupted time on their devices. And if we could empower them simply by integrating technology into our services, then it could strengthen our goal to stay future-forward and customer-centric,” Lahoti said.

Speaking about creating solutions for Central Railway, Rohit Paranjpe, Co-founder and CEO, SugarBox Networks said that Mumbaikars spend a large portion of their time travelling, there is a need to ensure they have access to uninterrupted digital connectivity during transit. “Through this partnership, we aim to make Mumbai a stellar example of in-transit connectivity and make it a digitally equipped travel line,” he added.

This service is completely free, passengers will not have to pay any extra charge for the service. Apart from watching entertainment shows, passengers can shop without spending internet data.

To enjoy the free service, travellers will have to download the ‘Sugarbox app‘.

With the help of Central Railway and Sugarbox Networks, this service has started only in 10 local trains of Central Railway, however, in the coming few months this service will be started in all trains, officials said.

Sugarbox will not charge anything, it is free, no network hassle, passengers can listen and watch movies, serials, news and songs without any interruption, it added. (ANI)

