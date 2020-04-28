Something went wrong with the connection!

Mumbai Police grill Arnab Goswami for over 12 hrs

April 28
12:44 2020
MUMBAI: Republic Media Network on Monday said that its Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, was interrogated by the Mumbai Police since 9 a.m. and the interrogation continued for over 12 hours, here on Monday.

In a statement, the channel said that “he is cooperating with the investigators.”

The network also expressed its “deep disappointment” that despite Goswami’s requests, two Congressmen — who allegedly attacked him and his wife Samyabrata Ray, an Editor with Republic TV — were released on a bail of Rs 15,000 by a Mumbai court.

It termed the attack on Goswami as “a pre-planned Congress conspiracy” and alleged that “the police have flatly refused to register either a case of assault or conspiracy”.

The channel asked the Mumbai Police not to “do such a brazen cover-up”.

Goswami was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Sunday for questioning on his comments on top Congress leaders in connection with the lynching of three persons — including two Sadhus — in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on April 16.

