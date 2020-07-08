India Post News Paper

Mumbai Police start probe in Ambedkar home vandalism
July 08
11:34 2020
MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police have launched a probe into the incident of vandalism at ‘Rajgruha’, the Mumbai residence of the late Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Architect of Indian Constitution, officials said here on Wednesday.

At least 2 unidentified persons allegedly barged into the 3-storeyed historic premises in Dadar on Tuesday evening and damaged some articles there including smashing the CCTV cameras, glass panes and flower pots before fleeing the spot.

As news of the incident spread late in the night, there were reports of Dalits rushing to the spot. Confirming the incident, Ambedkar’s grandsons, Dr. Prakash Ambedkar, and Bhimrao Ambedkar, and other political leaders appealed for peace and urged Dalits not to rush to Rajgruha.

Condemning the incident, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said today that he has directed the police to investigate and nab the two culprits immediately. Rajgruha was the Mumbai home of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar where he used to store his vast collection of books and other literature.

Now it’s converted into a museum displaying some personal belongings of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and serves as a research centre.

