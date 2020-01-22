Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Mumbai to remain open 24×7 from Jan 27: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai to remain open 24×7 from Jan 27: Aaditya Thackeray
January 22
16:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved its ‘Mumbai 24 hours’ policy allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to remain open round-the-clock in the city from January 27. Noting that London’s ‘night economy’ was five billion pounds, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray told reporters here after the Cabinet meeting that the government’s decision could help generate more revenue and jobs, in addition to the existing five lakh people working in the service sector.

He also said keeping shops, malls and eateries open in the night was not mandatory. “Only those who feel they can do good business can keep their establishments open throughout the night,” he said. In the first phase, shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open.

“In the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point near NCPA, a lane will be opened for food trucks. Food inspectors will keep a watch on them. If rules on solid waste management, decibel limits and law and order are violated, there is provision of lifetime ban,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

He said the police force will not be under stress because after 1.30 am, their job till now was to check if shops and establishments were shut down. “But, now they will be able to focus on law and order only,” said the minister, who is son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He also said that while taking the decision, Excise rules have not been touched and pubs and bars will close as usual at 1.30am. “People can eat food, shop and watch movies even during the night,” he said.

He said Mumbai is a “24×7 functional city”. “There are people who work in night shifts. There are tourists, too, in transit. Where do they go if they are hungry after 10 pm?” he asked. Thackeray also said there are provisions for security and CCTVs in malls and mill compounds and they have all the licenses. If these establishments need additional police security, they will have to pay for it, he added.

Asked about criticism from the BJP over this move, the minister said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government was working to fulfil people’s aspirations. “The BJP is against the youth, seeing the way they are handling students,” he said, referring to the recent violence in Delhi’s JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American Sikh becomes US' Harris County's first #Turban-wearing Deputy Constable - https://t.co/5CcmSiGQkkhttps://t.co/ZiNZv2hCGD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 11:13 am

India ignores Trump's mediation offer - https://t.co/POeNd1r9gt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/OHs4Dob0D6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 11:04 am

Pak has 'limited options' to respond to India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir: ... - https://t.co/rf33XTbixu Get y… https://t.co/5ybubW1klW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 10:57 am

US criticizes #CPEC, says no transparency in projects undertaken by #China - https://t.co/OaICSTJsnf Get your news… https://t.co/4i65kRLz9M
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 10:55 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.