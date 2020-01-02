Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Munish Raizada turns director with web series

January 02
14:16 2020
SURENDRA ULLAL

CHICAGO: Dr Munish Raizada, a leading community activist in Midwest area of the USA, has now turned director of an upcoming web series “Transparency: Pardarshita”
This web series is based upon the concept of India Against Corruption and subsequent developments. The title song of the series is ‘Bol Re Dilli Bol’. The song is sung by popular singer Kailash Kher. The song is written by Annu Rizvi and the music is composed by Pravesh Mallick.

The song is produced by Munish Raizada Films. The beauty of the web series is that the story is about India Against Corruption (IAC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the producer of the web series himself has been a part of AAP.
‘Bol Re Dilli Bol’ portrays the sentiments of common man who stands deceived due to systematic erosions of principles of the AAP. The party used to claim that it would bring change in the system and provide alternative politics.

“It is disappointing,” Dr Raizada observed, “to see that Aam Aadmi Party has disregarded its founding principles, viz. financial transparency, inner party democracy and internal vigilance.”
He said that when volunteers and supporters remind the party leaders about chipping away with basic tenets of AAP, they instead argue to focus on party’s governance in Delhi.

AAP did not come only for governance,” Dr Raizada said. “What made the party different were its principles. People had faith and hope in the principles but Aam Aadmi Party played with the sentiments of the public by dismantling its principles. The song reflects the dismay of each and every common man who gave his everything to see a better nation.”

He said that the song should not be construed as propaganda or personal disgruntlement.
“It is a creation of art. Moreover, it is a reflection of the dismay of party’s core volunteers only,” he added.
(Dr Munish Raizada can be reached at 987 370 3054 and [email protected])

