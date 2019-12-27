Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Musharraf challenges special court’s verdict in high treason case: Pak media

Musharraf challenges special court’s verdict in high treason case: Pak media
December 27
16:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Friday filed a petition in a court against the special court’s verdict convicting him of high treason and sentencing him to death, according to media reports. Last week, the special court in Islamabad sentenced 76-year-old Musharraf to death in absentia for high treason following a six-year legal case.

The 86 page-long petition, filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday on Musharraf’s behalf, named the federal government and others as respondents, Dawn News reported. The petition highlighted that the “judgement contained a mix of anomalies and contradictory statements”. It added that the special court “rapidly and hurriedly wrapped up the trial which was far from conclusion”, the report said.

The petition stated that the special court “has not taken into consideration that no actions detrimental to national interest were taken by the applicant” as “no offence of high treason is made out from the evidence presented against him (Musharraf) before the special court”.

The full bench, chaired by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, will hear the petition on January 9, 2020. The former president has prayed to the high court to suspend the decision, the Express Tribune reported. Musharraf had earlier moved the LHC against the constitution of the special court.

He filed an application in the LHC, urging it to halt the special court from sentencing him in absentia. Three days after he had filed the petition, Musharraf, who is currently in Dubai where he is seeking treatment for multiple diseases, was handed the death penalty by the special court in Islamabad after the three-member bench convicted him in the treason case.

Musharraf suspended the Constitution in 2007 and announce emergency which under Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan is an act of treason punishable with death.

He is the first military ruler to receive the capital punishment in Pakistan’s history. His sentencing was highly significant in Pakistan where the powerful military has ruled the country for nearly half of its 72-year history. He came to power in 1999 by toppling the government of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ruled until 2008. He has 30 days to file appeal in the apex court. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Armed forces have utmost respect for human rights laws: Gen. Rawat - https://t.co/88CqD3zrhP Get your news feature… https://t.co/Kx80cawEli
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 27, 2019, 10:57 am

Mobile Internet services restored in #Kargil - https://t.co/XFkUu7WlE7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/LVAmpQR7o3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 27, 2019, 10:44 am

Kaneria's remark shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir - https://t.co/JTPoYuzDst Get your news featured use… https://t.co/KDXUGpa3aw
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 27, 2019, 10:41 am

IAF''s MiG-27 decommissioned from Air Force - https://t.co/gBxSh6U4Us Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/08aF9wxGe5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 27, 2019, 10:40 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.