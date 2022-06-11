India Post News Paper

Musharraf hospitalized, going through difficult stage where recovery not possible: Family

June 11
12:50 2022
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalized for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment and is going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning, his family said on Friday.

In a message posted on Musharraf’s Twitter handle, his family said that he is dealing with Amyloidosis and prayed for ease in his daily living.
The family said he is not on a ventilator.

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” the message said.

This Twitter handle is run by General Musharraf”s office.

Pak news portal The Namal had earlier reported that Musharraf had been put on a ventilator as his health had deteriorated. There were also reports in a section of media that Musharraf had passed away but these were subsequently denied.

Amyloidosis is the name for a group of rare, serious conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

The build-up of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly. Without treatment, this can lead to organ failure, according to National Health Service, UK.

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi, took power in a coup in 1999. He served as president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. The former dictator had launched the Kargil operation without the civilian government’s approval. Aides of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have said that Musharraf had also sought to derail talks with India through Kargil Operation.

After the Partition, Musharraf’s family settled in Karachi where he attended Saint Patrick’s School.

He joined the Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul and graduated from the institution in 1964. He was subsequently commissioned in the Pakistan Army. (ANI)

