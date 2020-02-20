Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Muslim ordained as priest says no body opposed him

Muslim ordained as priest says no body opposed him
February 20
16:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: A Muslim youth who was ordained as a priest at a Lingayat Mutt in Karnataka’s Gadag district on Wednesday, has said he felt blessed and that no body had opposed his decision to accept the Mutt offer.

“I am blessed today. I will walk the path of my guru (Basaveshwara). Nobody opposed my decision and choice. The members of the Mutt and my friends helped me,” said the 33-year-old Dewan Sharif.

Sharif said his parents donated their property as well as him for the betterment of the society, according to the teachings of Basaveshwara. “Anyone who follows the teachings of Basaveshwara is welcome. It does not matter what religion you come from,” said Murugharajendra Koraneshwar Shivayogi, head of the Mutt.

He said one is not born into a religion but only chooses one later. Basaveshwara was a 12th century saint from Bagevadi. He was born to Madarasa and Madalambike in 1131. The social reformer fought against the caste system in Karnataka.

Located in North Karnataka, Murugharajendra Koraneshwara Shantidama Mutt lies in Asuti village, falling under the purview of 350-year-old Koraneshwara Sansthan Mutt of the village in Kalaburagi.

Gadag is 385 km north-west of Bengaluru. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American Muslim entrepreneur launches 'Holi Ghee' - https://t.co/z1eyqxQVw2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0UdLqd71vV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:58 am

Number of Indians getting permanent residency in #Canada increases - https://t.co/Fk6F3SAKD3 Get your news feature… https://t.co/H8H5FCqd1Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:55 am

Indian cleaner in #Dubai steals watches worth $2mn - https://t.co/qrBlWfSUHB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/7BXMBjmlFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:51 am

India congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election - https://t.co/PTsvCvwOrE Get your news featured use… https://t.co/mSFigd9rLC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.