India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Muslim voters are not your ‘jagir’: Owaisi to Mamata

Muslim voters are not your ‘jagir’: Owaisi to Mamata
December 16
15:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HYDERABAD: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is giving money to a party from Hyderabad to divide votes in the ensuing Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at her on Wednesday saying the Muslim voters were not her “jagir (property)”.

The Hyderabad MP tweeted that Mamata Banerjee does not like those Muslims who think and speak for themselves. Rubbishing the allegation by the Trinamool Congress leader, Owaisi commented that nobody can buy him with money. “So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think & speak for themselves,” tweeted the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president.

Owaisi alleged that the Trinamool Congress leader insulted the people of Bihar who voted for AIMIM. “Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on “vote cutters” Muslim voters aren’t your jagir,” Owaisi wrote.

Mamata had said on Tuesday that to divide minority votes the BJP caught hold of a party from Hyderabad. “BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved it,” he said. The AIMIM had won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections last month.

The party has been facing criticism from its opponents for dividing the ‘secular’ votes to help the BJP. Owaisi, however, has dismissed the allegation, saying so-called secular parties were blaming him for their failure to defeat the BJP.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Muslim voters are not your 'jagir': #Owaisi to ... - https://t.co/rcHq5Ng3Jl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AIMIM #AsaddudinOwaisi #BengaliMuslims #BJP #Hyderabad #India #IndianMuslims #MamtaBanerjee #MuslimVoters #MuslimVOtersInIndia #MuslimsInIndia #Political
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 10:11 am

    Study finds how #Loneliness affects ... - https://t.co/12KF1G4w2O Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covaxin #CovaxinUpdates #DrHarshVardhan #Healthcare #IndiaCOVIDVaccine #LonelinessEffects
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 6:23 am

    Ind vs Aus: Kohli is perfect role model of ... - https://t.co/fxw3wxEjsC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MatthewWade #Natarajan #RavindraJadeja
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 6:21 am

    @ANI: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today. Their discussions covered various facets of our strategic partnership: Ministry of External Affairs https://t.co/M5gubUGqNA
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 6:10 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.