India Post

Muslim women thank PM Modi on passage of triple talaq bill

July 31
15:46 2019
NEW DELHI: Scores of Muslim women thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the passage of the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, at events organised by the BJP in the city on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at party leader Vijay Goel’s residence, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the move will empower Muslim women.

Goel said Prime Minister Modi never indulged in vote-bank politics and was inspired only by the well being of people.

The Muslim women gathered at Goel’s residence enthusiastically hailed Modi, saying they feel “empowered”.

“We had high hopes of Modi that he will ban triple talaq and give us right to fight it. Muslim women can now take legal recourse if they are ditched through triple talaq,” said Abida.

In another event organised at Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg, the Muslim women thanked BJP and Modi for safeguarding them from the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives instantly by saying “talaq” thrice.

In a major success for the Modi Government, Parliament on Tuesday approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq among Muslims a criminal offence after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week and once granted assent by the president, the triple talaq practice will become a criminal offence, punishable by jail term of up to three years.

The bill will replace an ordinance promulgated on February 21 to the same effect. PTI

