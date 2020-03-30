Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Muslims cremate Hindu neighbour during lockdown

Muslims cremate Hindu neighbour during lockdown
March 30
13:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BULANDSHAHR: In a heart-warming gesture, a group of Muslim youth came together to perform the last rites of a Hindu man who died on Saturday. The incident took place in Anand Vihar area and the matter came to light when the family posted a thanksgiving on the social media.

Ravi Shankar, 73, was battling cancer and died on Saturday. Due to the lockdown, Shankar’s relatives stayed away from the cremation The Muslim neighbors of the family came forward and decided to help the family with the last rites. They not only took out the ‘Antim-Yatra’ while chanting ‘Ram-Nam Satya Hai’, but also performed the last rites of Ravi Shankar with proper Hindu rituals.

“Ravi Shankar was our neighbor and had expired two days back, after which we decided to help his family. All the Muslims from the locality gathered and brought his body for cremation. After all, humanity is above anything else,” one of the neighbors, Mohammad Zubair told reporters on Monday.

The neighbors have also assured the family of all possible help during the lockdown period.

Pramod, the son of the deceased, said: “All our Muslim neighbors helped us with the last rites, everyone was very supportive. We are four siblings and our two sisters are married while me and my brother are left to take care of the family. I will always remain indebted to my Muslim neighbors who stood by us in this hour of crisis.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @sportstarweb: 🚨JUST IN Tokyo to host the postponed Olympics from July 23 to August 8 2021. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2021
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 11:04 am

Stuck in LA, Soundarya Sharma raises funds for Indian community - https://t.co/jzIV2QICzm Get your news featured u… https://t.co/nDgbs2MCWY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 11:04 am

ICICI Lombard, #BharatPe plan ... - https://t.co/umoDyEo17K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Coronavirus… https://t.co/jcTcNtS1vH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 10:59 am

FY21 #GDP growth revised downwards to 3.6%: India Ratings - https://t.co/AgYD5ROaxm Get your news featured use… https://t.co/tBZM0Qb074
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.