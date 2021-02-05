Pakistan is being destroyed in a systematic manner: SC Justice Isa ISLAMABAD: Emphasising that Pakistan is being destroyed in a systematic manner, the country’s Supreme Court Justice Qazi Feez Isa lashed out at the government over the state of democracy, media...

Mussoorie witness heavy snowfall DEHRADUN: Mussoorie, the queen of mountains, is witnessing heavy snowfall since Thursday night. The city started receiving fresh snowfall following the incessant rainfall since Thursday morning. As per reports, snow...

Trump lawyers label calls for Senate trial testimony as ‘PR stunt’ FLORIDA: Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) dismissed the prospect of him testifying at his Senate trial next week by calling it a public relations...

Barbados PM writes to PM Modi, thanks him for donation of COVID-19 vaccine BRIDGETON: Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has expressed her gratitude to the Indian government and the people for “most generous” donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses. In a letter addressed to...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Visitors win toss, elect to bat CHENNAI: England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday. This Test will mark the...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for ‘betraying India’s defenders’ in Union Budget NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it doesn’t have anything to improve the conditions of soldiers facing Chinese aggression on the...

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 pc MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on...

FIA Chicago celebrating Indian Republic Day Harish Rao CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations Chicago established a decade ago has been in forefront of hosing many social and cultural activities and it could not be complete...

Consulate of India, San Francisco celebrated India’s 72nd Republic Day virtually Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service For the first time, the Indian Republic Day celebrations, which used to be held with much fanfare with the presence of several community members...

Indian Americans celebrate Indian Republic Day in a quiet dignified way Surendra Ullal Thought somewhat mute in the light of the prevalent Coronavirus epidemic and restrictions following the bid to contain its spread, the Indian Republic day across the Mid -west...

Indian Consulate celebrates Indian Republic Day Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago celebrated the 72nd Republic Day of India on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 with a lot of solemnities and underlying pride The official...

AICTE NEP 2020 Implementation Plan Op-ed Dr. Manu Vora Member, AICTE NEP 2020 Implementation Plan Strategy Committee The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was approved by the Indian Cabinet last July with a major overhaul since...

GOPIO – New York Chapter celebrate Republic Day India Post News Service NEW YORK: “My participation in the celebration of India’s Republic Day today is a testament to the value I place on the friendship United States has...

Kala Utsav 2021 – 3rd Session Held with glamor and success Harish Rao CHICAGO: Several Indian American cultural organization’s and individuals across the Midwest have been participating in the Kala Utsav 2021 being organized by Consulate General of India, Chicago on...

Bartlett Senior excels at State Speech Tournament CHICAGO: Gauri Yadav, Senior, Bartlett High School scored the FIRST place in Illinois High School Association – IHSA Top of the State Speech Tournament hosted by Jefferson High School at...

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Destroyed In California India Post News Service The 6-ft tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California was vandalized, broken and...

Gandhi Memorial observes Gandhiji’s Punyatithi – Shaheed Diwas in Chicagoland India Post News Service CHICAGO: Mahatma Gandhiji’s 73rd death anniversary was observed by singing Gandhiji’s favorite hymns, Release of a book, Swearing in of New Gandhi Memorial Board, Powerful Tributes...

Narendra Chanchal death mourned by Bhajan lovers in Chicagoland Vijay Arora CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois (HCL) mourns the death of a Popular bhajans and devotional songs singer Narendra Chanchal who passed away on Friday, January 22 in New...

St Louis Balvihar celebrating Republic Day in Grand Manner Ashwin Patel & Raj Iyer ST LOUIS: Showcasing rich Indian cultural tradition during the celebrations of 72nd IndianRepublic Day by children of Balvihar in St Louis ages 5 to 18...