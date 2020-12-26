India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Mutant strain: Over 800 tourists from UK land in Raj in a week

Mutant strain: Over 800 tourists from UK land in Raj in a week
December 26
18:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAIPUR: The new corona strain in the UK is keeping the Rajasthan government on edge as over 800 British tourists have entered the 28 districts of the state in the last one week. Tracking them will be a nightmare.

A bulk of these British (333) visitors have arrived in Jaipur which is followed by Jodhpur (73), Ajmer (70), Alwar (48), Udaipur (43), Kota (39), Jhunjhunu (24), Ganganagar (38), Rajsamand (35) and many more, said health officials.

Rajasthan has been victim of tourists spreading the virus. The first Covid case in Rajasthan was an Italian tourist, who had come on a tour to India when his country was in the throes of the pandemic. This first case was reported on March 2, when this 69-year-old Italian tourist who was part of a group of 23 tourists tested positive for Covid-19.

“The screening and sampling work of these UK tourists have started. We are monitoring all those who have arrived from the UK. In three-four days, we shall be able to reach out to every single tourist from the UK who entered the Pink City,” said Jaipur’s Chief Medical Health Officer Narottam Sharma.

Additional Director (Health) Raviprakash Sharma said they have forwarded the details to district collectors and directed them to ensure isolation and testing of the tourists. “The department is on its toes and there is no need to panic,” he added. All CMHOs have been instructed to make rapid response teams and survey the British tourists by tracking them to hotels and houses, where there is bed and breakfast options or even house guests.

The idea is to quarantine them at the earliest, the official said. In 10 months, the Covid numbers have reached 3,03,732 in the state. Till Friday, the toll stood at 2,657. The active cases are 11,700 while the recovered number is 2,89,375.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    India's GDP: Quickest to ... - https://t.co/iOIHtFfzmt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 1:26 pm

    Zydus Cadila vax found safe in ... - https://t.co/jZpqxfDOIQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 1:22 pm

    Mutant strain: Over 800 tourists ... - https://t.co/8MGzYVDXb9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 12:59 pm

    #Pakistan faces setback in Reko Diq case - https://t.co/u0WoKgAcXi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #BritishVirginIslands #ImranKhan #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 12:56 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.