‘My friend, India’s friend’, says Modi as he welcomes Trump at Motera

NEW DELHI: The crux of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Namaste Trump’ was to showcase the personal bond between him and US President Donald Trump; he called him “my friend, India’s friend”.

“There is so much that we share: Values and ideals, spirit of enterprise and innovation, opportunities and challenges, hopes and aspirations,” Modi said. Connecting the United States and India through two statues — the Statues of Liberty and the Statue of Unity, PM Modi smartly positioned India as a nation that has much in common with the United States.

Modi in his welcome address at the ‘Namaste Trump’ described the US President Donal Trump’s visit as the beginning of a new chapter in Indo-US relationship. The US President and his family received a rousing welcome from an estimated one lakh ten thousand people gathered at the Motera stadium on Monday, the first day of their two-day state visit to India.

“The name of this program – Namaste — it has a very deep meaning… It is one of the oldest languages in the world, a Sanskrit word. Its sense is that not only the person, but also the divinity within him,” remarked Modi.

Striking a personal bond between the Trump family and India, Modi stressed the work First Lady Melania Trump is doing and the previous visit of Ivanka Trump to India a couple of years back.

“First Lady Melania Trump, it is an honour to have you here. What you have done for a healthy and happy America is getting good results. What you are doing for the children in the society is admirable,” said PM Modi.

Modi added, “You say: Be Best! You must have felt that the same sentiment of people is being expressed in today’s reception.”

The US President leaves for Agra from Motera on Monday and later for New Delhi, where his two-day state visit to India concludes on Tuesday. IANS

