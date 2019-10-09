‘My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan’ to premiere on Oct 25

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated interview with veteran TV host David Letterman will debut on Netflix on October 25, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The stand-alone special, titled “My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan”, will feature the two personalities engage in a “candid and memorable conversation”.

“I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

Letterman said, “The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list.”

Letterman first hosted the Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” in 2018. It featured interviews with the likes of Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, JAY-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

The show combines humour, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people.

The upcoming second season will include conversations between Letterman and Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates. PTI

