Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

‘My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan’ to premiere on Oct 25

‘My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan’ to premiere on Oct 25
October 09
14:34 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated interview with veteran TV host David Letterman will debut on Netflix on October 25, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The stand-alone special, titled “My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan”, will feature the two personalities engage in a “candid and memorable conversation”.

“I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

Letterman said, “The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list.”

Letterman first hosted the Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” in 2018. It featured interviews with the likes of Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, JAY-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

The show combines humour, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people.

The upcoming second season will include conversations between Letterman and Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

'My Next Guest With David Letterman And ... I ... - https://t.co/tLsxqftu6F Get your news featured use… https://t.co/RwQWBJEEyJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 9:04 am

Oldest #Tigress in #Bhopal's Van Vihar national park dies India Post - https://t.co/wNaBHw75BI Get your news featu… https://t.co/26YyD3aY2a
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 9:01 am

At least 30 civilians died in May US strikes in #Afghanistan: ... - https://t.co/MWMrnHqu1b Get your news feature… https://t.co/AecMPaSghr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 8:57 am

J-K Cong to boycott BDC polls India Post - https://t.co/PRc7DNAKkL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/EAn9KNI2Pt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 8:51 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.