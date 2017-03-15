Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

N Biren sworn in as CM of first BJP-led govt in Manipur

March 15
03:29 2017
N Biren sworn in as CM of first BJP-led govt in ManipurIMPHAL: N Biren Singh was today sworn in as the Chief Minister of the first-ever BJP-led government in Manipur after the Assembly election threw up a hung house.

Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Singh at a function in Raj Bhavan here.

Eight other ministers from the BJP and its alliance partners also took oath along with the chief minister. Y Joykumar of NPP has been designated as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The other ministers are Th Biswajit Singh of BJP, L Jayantakumar Singh, L Haokip and N Kayisii of National People’s Party, L Dikho of Naga People’s Front and Karam Shyam of LJP.

TH Shyamkumar, a Congress MLA who defected to the BJP, was also sworn in.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the swearing-in ceremony among others.

Outgoing Chief Minister Ibobi Singh was also present.

BJP President Amit Shah and Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who were scheduled to attend the function, could not arrive here as the aircraft they were travelling in suffered an engine problem mid-air prompting the pilot to return to Delhi.

Heptulla had yesterday invited Biren Singh, who was unanimously elected the leader of the 21-member BJP Legislature Party, to form the government.

The BJP has claimed the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.–PTI



Star to Hotstar

