N.Korea claims it is developing coronavirus vaccine

July 18
15:40 2020
SEOUL: North Korea has said that it was developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus on its own, the country’s science research council claimed on Saturday. According to a report posted on Mirae, the website run by the North’s State Commission of Science and Technology, its scientists are currently conducting clinical trials to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, reports Yonhap News Agency reported.

The report said the vaccine development is led by a medical biology institute under the North’s Academy of Medical Science using angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).

North Korea claimed it has confirmed the immunogenicity and safety of its candidate vaccine through animal tests and that clinical trials have started from this month. The country, which is yet to report a single COVID-19 case, added that scientists are in discussions on conducting the third phase of clinical study.

North Korea said the bioengineering branch of the State Academy of Sciences is also conducting research for the development of the novel coronavirus vaccine. Experts here have however cast doubt on North Korea’s vaccine development considering its financial and medical situations.

