US school reopening plans in total chaos, Trump gamble meets voter defiance NEW YORK: US schools scrambling to finalise hybrid reopening plans for the Fall session are largely silent on what to do if even a single person in the school community...

Entire nation is with Assam: Rahul NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the people of Assam for their self-determination in the fight against the floods, saying entire nation is with them. “The...

N.Korea claims it is developing coronavirus vaccine SEOUL: North Korea has said that it was developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus on its own, the country’s science research council claimed on Saturday. According to a report posted...

Embarrassed, disappointed, sorry: Twitter on mega crypto hack SAN FRANSISCO: Twitter on Saturday said they are embarrassed, disappointed and, more than anything, sorry for what happened with some of its high-profile users as attackers successfully manipulated its employees...

Van Mahotsav celebrated by PGSC via Webinar Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: The Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) organized a webinar to celebrate Van Mahotsav and motivate public and children to...

Donate organs; time to change traditional mindset of disposing the dead Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Even after 26 years since the Organ Donation Act was adopted in India on 8 July 1994, there is...

India ranks 34th in JLL’s real estate transparency index MUMBAI: India is ranked 34th in JLL’s Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI), marking an improvement due to more regulatory reforms and other initiatives. In the previous index launched in 2018...

Kangana Ranaut wants outsiders to be treated better MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut’s social media team has responded to Pooja Bhatt’s tweet mentioning the Bhatt camp gave the actress a break in theior film “Gangster”. Team Kangana Ranaut said that...

Bhumi Pednekar: Quarantine led me to realise I prefer isolation MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focussed on things that make her happy amid the pandemic. “One thing that I have learnt...

Trump nominates Indian American to head USAID Asia operations NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has nominated an Indian American lawyer who has been active in the Republican Party and with the Hindu American Coalition to head the Asian...

Clinical trials begin for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that the Phase-I clinical trials of India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin began across the country on July 15. “This is a randomised,...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 3.6 million NEW YORK: The number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 3.6 million on Friday, reaching 3,604,408, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins...

Recoveries almost six times higher than active cases in Delhi NEW DELHI: With 1,462 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths as on...

India gave medical aid to 150 nations to fight COVID: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India has a deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, improving socio-economic equity, preserving nature’s balance, and that India will play...

Rajasthan HC stops any action against Pilot camp till Tuesday JAIPUR: In a breather for sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his loyal MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday stopped the Assembly Speaker from taking any action for...

BJP lodges complaint against Cong leaders in Raj audio clip case JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint here against several Congress leaders including party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for associating Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s name with...

Children under 12 stuck in India, unable to fly alone to UAE DUBAI: The UAE-based parents of children under 12, who are stranded in India, are in a tight spot as several airlines have refused to let unaccompanied minors fly back home...

US breaks single-day record with over 77,000 COVID-19 cases WASHINGTON: With more than 77,000 new COVID-19 cases, the US broke the record for the number of confirmed infections registered in a single day, according to the Johns Hopkins University....

Students already burdened: SC declines 1 Nation-1 Board plea NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking uniform education with common syllabus and curriculum for all children aged between 6-14 years, across the country....