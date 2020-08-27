Naperville India Day celebration showcases Rich Culture & Heritage

ICO celebrations organizers #2 ICO Odisha #3ICO Maharashtra #4 ICO Car Parade

CHICAGO: The sixth India Day Parade and Celebration on India’s IndependenceDay was organized by Indian Community Outreach (ICO) in Naperville, a south side Chicago suburb, on August 15 2020.

It turned out to be the most extraordinary event bringing spirit and excitement to the community during these difficult times. India Day was brought to the community in the most colorful, fun, and safe way – the event was like nothing before!

A Unique Event providing a platform to the India-Americans to display their culture and pride. This year it has been very special with a colorful vehicle parade with 80 entries, by various community organizations, businesses, and dance schools capturing the imagination of one and all. Several dignitaries including Mayor Steve Chirico, Councilman Hinterlong, Senior community leaders Dr. Barai, Brij Sharma and many more attended the event

The 4-mile-long parade was led through the White Eagle and Tall Grass neighborhoods of South Naperville. Each vehicle was decorated with beautiful Indian and American Flags colored balloons, banners, and other decorations The Parade showcased culture and uniqueness from over 20 states of India and was aired live on Facebook and YouTube Thousands of residents and community members lined the Parade route on the streets cheering on the parade.

After the parade, the balloons were all released into the dusk time air commemorating India’s independence. The sky was full of American and Indian Flag colors- it was truly a site to witness. It was followed shortly by firework display at Frontier Park that lit up the night sky with beautiful Indian Flag colors. Several thousand people enjoyed and appreciated the fireworks from their cars in many parking lots around the area.

Krishna Bansal, Chairman/President of the ICO, said that the Celebrations and the Parade were aimed at engaging Indian Americans into the mainstream fabric of America. He stated, with a sense of pride that this event has not only created huge awareness and respect for India while it has re-instigated the love and pride for India amongst first and x-generation of adults and youths here from India. Bansal recognized the dignitaries, partners, sponsors, media, and volunteers and everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

The Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said that he was overwhelmed to see the response of Indian Americans at the parade, especially during these hard times and weather issues. He wished all Indian Americans Happy Independence Day of India.

Vandana Jhingan, ICO Advisor, said “show must go on – people have expectations from ICO and ICO proved it once again despite of all hurdles of endemic in a most innovative way”

VasaviChakka, ICO Board Member, said that the Parade has surpassed expectations in both magnitude and participation. Viral Shah, ICO Treasurer, stated that the parade and fireworks were free for the public. This was made possible with the help of sponsors. “Our sponsors continued to show their support and made sure that we had whatever we needed to succeed,” he said

Spectators at both Tall Grass and White Eagle subdivisions were blown away by the magnificent parade that passed along right outside the safety of their homes.

Hugely pleased with the tremendous success of the event Krishna Bansal thanked sponsors, media, partners, dignitaries, volunteers, and everyone who attended the event. He announced to be back next year with a bang in 2021 and urged everyone to join the outreach efforts and encouraged to visit www.indiancommunityoutreach.org by call 630.300.0345 for more details.

