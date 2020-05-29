Narendra Modi’s ‘Letters to Mother’ to release in June

Digital Eid celebrated at home – The spirit of festivity lives on A.Q. Siddiqui Muslims all over the world have observed digital Eid at home, with the exception of few who preferred small congregational prayers in mosques in Pakistan and few other...

Indian American physician succumbs to Coronavirus NEW YORK: Dr. Sudheer S Chauhan, of Indian Origin in the New York region, succumbed to the deadly corona virus on May 19 2020 Dr. Chauhan, an Internal Medicine specialist...

NRIA donates $2,500 to coronavirus testing site in Edison, NJ India Post News Service EDISON, NJ: NRIA of Secaucus, NJ, a leading luxury multi-family real estate developer, private equity investment manager, and EB-5 Visa specialist has donated$2,500 to the Indian...

Save your Saviors â€“ Juniors take charge On March 11, Dr. Robert Stella died from Covid-19 and his last speech states that he was running out of protective gloves. Weeks later residents-in-training, 1 in Detroit and 2...

Shina makes her single mother proud with bagful of awards Harish Rao CHICAGO: Shina Trivedi, a bright and promising young student in a Chicagoland high school, can easily boast of among the best in her group of young high schoolers...

TexasÂ 2020 Census count and redistricting Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service A delay in the census because of the COVID-19 pandemic could push Texas redistricting into legislative overtime. Next yearâ€™s redistricting round will be the...

Together In Life And Death: Thakkars IP News Bureau CHICAGO: An Indian couple living in Naperville, a south side suburb of Chicago, died within three days of each other as two more victims of dreaded Coronavirus....

3iii Announces Bollywood Flyover Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The prestigious Indian international icon spearhead by 3iii has announced â€˜Bollywood Flyoverâ€™, a window to the glamorous, colorful and vivacious Bollywood. The start is with the info on...

COVID-19 budget: Extra support to working families & small businesses India Post News Service SPRINGFIELD: State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) helped pass a budget that would support working families, small businesses, and immigrant communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic....

12,000 letters oppose St. Paul Cityâ€™s anti-India resolution Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has launched a letter writing campaign in response to a deeply flawed and error-laden resolution proposed by the St. Paul City Council. The City...

Apply online for refunds and property tax exemptions Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Taxpayers seeking property tax refunds will have new tools on cookcountytreasurer.com enabling them to file electronically instead of downloading a form and mailing it in, said Cook...

The Shadow Pandemic – COVID-19’s Impact on Women Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Ethnic Media Services videoconference on The Shadow Pandemic – COVID-19’s Impact on Women was conducted on May 22, 2020. Experts presented and discussed a...

Get a life: Sakshi quashes rumours of MS Dhoni’s retirement NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has once again rubbished the rumors of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman’s retirement from international cricket. On Wednesday evening, certain users on Twitter started to...

Narendra Modi’s ‘Letters to Mother’ to release in June NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Letters to Mother’, translated by film critic Bhawana Somaaya, will be released by HarperCollins Publishers as e-book and hardback in June this year....

India open to talks with Nepal in an environment of trust NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said that it was open to engaging with Nepal on the basis of mutual respect and in an environment of trust to resolve the boundary...

Trump executive order escalates war on social media platforms NEW YORK: Two days after Twitter inserted fact checks into US president Donald Trump’s tweets, Trump hit back against social media platforms with an executive order on “preventing online censorship”...

On Ladakh standoff, India reminds China of all past agreements NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday invoked a plethora of bilateral agreements signed by India and China to resolve border related issues, as the stand-off between the soldiers of the...

Akbaruddin isolated Pakistan at UN, engineered India’s ICJ win over UK UNITED NATIONS: Having deft diplomacy to successfully isolate Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at the UN and engineered India’s unprecedented victory for the judgeship of the World Court over a...