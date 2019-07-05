Something went wrong with the connection!

Naresh Goyal moves court seeking lifting of travel ban; govt to oppose plea

July 05
10:29 2019
NEW DELHI: Embattled Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has challenged the travel ban imposed on him and the plea is to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, which officials said will be opposed vehemently by the government.
There is a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Goyal after an inspection by the Corporate Affairs Ministry found large-scale irregularities at Jet Airways, which shuttered operations in April due to acute cash crunch.

On May 25, Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were stopped from leaving the country by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport minutes before their aircraft was about to take off for London via Dubai. The officials said the ministry would vehemently oppose Goyal’s plea seeking permission to travel abroad, especially considering the public interest involved.
Thousands of the airline’s employees have not been paid their salaries and the banks have also been left high and dry. Against this backdrop, the ministry would oppose Goyal’s plea, the officials added.

Goyal’s plea is to be heard on Friday by Justice Vibhu Bakhru.
A Look Out Circular is issued against a person directing the immigration authorities to ensure that he or she does not leave India through an airport or a seaport.
Naresh and Anita Goyal had resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which the former founded 26 years ago, in March following a debt restructuring plan. He had also resigned as the airline’s chairman.

Jet Airways is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings.
Meanwhile, the ministry has also ordered a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the affairs of Jet Airways. PTI

