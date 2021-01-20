India Post News Paper

National Mall illuminated with pillars of light, ‘Field of Flags’ for Americans who can’t attend Biden’s inauguration

January 20
10:24 2021
WASHINGTON: Thousands of US flags have been placed at the National Mall in honour of the nearly 200,000 Americans who cannot be present for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The display called the ‘Field of Flags’ is made up of 191,500 US flags and 56 pillars of light.

According to the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC), the flags are representative of the Americans who cannot travel to Washington, DC, to attend the inauguration in person due to the pandemic, which has infected more than 23.9 million Americans and taken the lives of nearly 400,000.

While the 56 pillars of light represent the 50 states and US territories and illuminate the National Mall.

Images taken on Monday showed the flags carefully placed in rows near the US Capitol, months after a similar flag display honoured the victims who died from coronavirus near the Washington Monument.

According to Biden’s inaugural committee, the art display signified a “commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home.” The flags will be illuminated on Tuesday and Wednesday night as well, the committee said. (ANI) 

