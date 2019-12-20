Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

National Sikh Front backs Citizenship Act

National Sikh Front backs Citizenship Act
December 20
16:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: The National Sikh Front (NSF), which advocates the cause of Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday batted strongly for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying it will particularly benefit minorities from Afghanistan.
It said people, including students, are being misguided to trigger countrywide protests.

According to the amended Citizenship Act, non-Muslim refugees, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship.

Protests against the law, which critics allege discriminates on the basis of religion, have rapidly spread across the country. Over the last few days, protesters have fought pitched battles with police in cities like Delhi and Lucknow, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders.

“We fully support this Act. It is beneficial for the minorities (of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh),” NSF chairman Varinderjeet Singh told reporters here. He said it will be particularly helpful for Sikhs who came to India from Afghanistan.
Singh called for implementation of the CAA in letter and spirit across the country and said students and some sections of people are being misguided.

“It does not affect any minority community but instead gives justice to them. But some people are being misled,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @PTI_News: Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 is a bona fide Indian citizen according to law; no ne…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:23 am

RT @PTI_News: Government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from people who are staging protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Off…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:20 am

National Sikh Front backs Citizenship Act - https://t.co/d12Ld7JrpB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP… https://t.co/Zw55zvc0nJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:14 am

#Indian-Americans, students hold protests against CAA in US cities - https://t.co/JPAwjRl7b7 Get your news feature… https://t.co/bzx8fVkrxg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.