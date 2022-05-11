India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

National Technology Day: PM Modi hails scientists for 1998 Pokhran tests

National Technology Day: PM Modi hails scientists for 1998 Pokhran tests
May 11
12:31 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: On National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998.

Sharing a video clip of the Pokhran tests, PM Modi also remembered the “exemplary leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee”. He said that the former Prime Minister “showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship”.
“Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 as a reminder of the anniversary of the Pokhran-II tests. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
APJ Abdul KamaBJPIndia Nuclear TestIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModiNational Pokhran Nuclear TestNational Technology DayNuclear Test IndiaPokhranpolitical
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.