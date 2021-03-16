India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

NATO chief calls on US, EU to ‘quickly repair’ alliance to deal with China’s bullying

NATO chief calls on US, EU to ‘quickly repair’ alliance to deal with China’s bullying
March 16
10:56 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BRUSSELS: North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg has called for the United States and the European Union to quickly repair their alliance if they are to deal with the bullying of countries all “over the world” by China.

Addressing European Parliament committees on security and foreign affairs, Stoltenberg on Monday (local time) said that NATO should work with partners in the Asia-Pacific region if it is to stop a “more aggressive” and “threatening” Beijing.

“The rise of China poses some serious challenges. China is an authoritarian country that doesn’t share our values. They will soon have the biggest economy in the world. They already have the second-largest defense budget. They’re investing heavily in new modern military capabilities. And I strongly believe that NATO should remain a regional alliance, North America and Europe,” the NATO chief said.

He described China’s behaviour as “undermining the rule of law” and he welcomed President Joe Biden’s clear commitment to “rebuilding alliances and strengthening Nato”. “But I also believe that the threats, and the challenges we face in this region, are more and more global. And the rise of China, the shifting global balance of power, caused by the rise of China, is part of that. And if anything, that just makes it even more important that Europe and North America stand together in NATO,” the NATO chief said.

“We’ve also seen a more aggressive China and China also threatening Taiwan and other countries, bullying countries all over the world. And this behavior is undermining the rule of law, the international rules-based order, and that’s also an argument for NATO Allies standing together and working with partners, including in the Asia Pacific region,” he added

NATO, a military alliance between 30 European and North American countries, endured a tough four years when former President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the group, claiming that European members were not paying their way.

The NATO chief said that Europe is not big enough, the United States is not big enough. But together Brussels and Washington represent 50 per cent of the world’s GDP and 50 per cent of the world’s military market. “So if you’re concerned about the rise of China, the military and economic strength of China, that makes it even more important that we stand together, Europe and North America in NATO,” Stoltenberg said.

In December, in its report ‘NATO 2030 – United for a New Era report’, it said that the organisation must devote more time, political resources, and action to counter the security challenges posed by China. It also recommended a special unit within the Joint Intelligence and Security Division (JISD) to monitor Russia-China cooperation impacting Euro-Atlantic security.

The report has stated that the internal political differences are “dangerous” as they help the “external actors, and in particular Russia and China, to exploit intra-Alliance differences and take advantage of individual Allies in ways that endanger their collective interests and security”. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think Sreedharan can handle Kerala politics?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Homes in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Road Safety World Series: WI defeat #England to ... - https://t.co/CnO7xn3G95 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #INDVsENG #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JoeRoot #MayankAgarwal #Natarajan
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:19 am

Moderna starts testing COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/IAWaUCWs3c Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:04 am

Uttarakhand CM directs ... - https://t.co/xYwBdxV9ol Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BhutanPrimeMinisterLotayTshering #CharDhamYatra #CharDhamYatraAndCOVID19 #India #ITBP #Political #RescueOperations #TapovanTunnel #TrivendraSinghRawat #UttarakhanGlacierBurst
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:02 am

Martial law in 4 more Yangon townships - https://t.co/luPy2Tgzid Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AungSanSuuKyi #China #ChineseLair #IndiaTaiwanTies #MartialLawMyanmar #MilitaryCoupMyanmar #MilitarydominatedStateAdministrationCouncil #Myanmar #RegionalStability
h J R

- March 16, 2021, 5:54 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.