Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Natural ingredients can protect baby’s skin in summer

Natural ingredients can protect baby’s skin in summer
April 30
14:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Being a parent, you might always be anxious and concerned about your little one, and being a new parent comes with a different set of worries, especially during seasonal changes.
You are often worried about the skin changes that your baby might face, and more so during summer. The increase in temperature can lead to skin concerns like heat rashes, diaper rashes, itchy and irritated skin, further resulting in discomfort.

Thus, it becomes important to take care of your baby’s skin during summer. Refreshing the skin with products containing natural ingredients helps keep the skin well-hydrated and minimize the effect of heat rashes, prickly heat, and associated skin concerns.
“A baby’s skin is different from that of adults. Their skin, which is delicate and developing, is highly susceptible to rashes and sunburn, which leads to discomfort. Hence, ensure to retain the skin’s moisture during summer which will help keep the skin hydrated,” says Dr Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Here are some simple tips that mothers can keep in mind to take care of baby’s skin during summer:
* Natural ingredients for the skin: Whether it is a wash, soap, lotion, prickly heat powder, or diaper rash cream, ensure you use products enriched with ingredients that help keep the skin cool and refreshed. Ingredients like calamine, neem, vetiver, watermelon, lemon oil, yashada bhasma, aloe vera, and almond oil, help soothe the skin from the soaring temperature and reduce discomfort.
* Bath helps cool sensitive skin: During bath time, it is advisable to use a wash or soap infused with watermelon, neem and lemon Oil. The ingredients work together to keep the skin refreshed. Watermelon and lemon help cool the skin and neem helps manage rashes and itching.

* Powder to manage prickly heat: Prickly heat is a common skin concern during summer, which is the appearance of tiny, itchy bumps on the skin. Apart from dressing the baby in comfortable clothing, using a prickly heat powder after a bath and before bedtime can help heal rashes and provide relief from prickly heat. A prickly heat powder infused with neem and vetiver helps refresh the skin by managing excessive sweating and itching.

* Regulate body temperature: Incorporating fluids like fruit juices in baby’s diet helps regulate the body temperature and cools baby. Opt for seasonal fruits and leafy vegetables which help prevent dehydration.
In case any skin problem persists, ensure you consult a doctor. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.