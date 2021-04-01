India Post News Paper

Natural Products Expo West Virtual Week

Natural Products Expo West Virtual Week
April 01
12:46 2021
As we look ahead to brighter days in 2021, we are excited to announce the official launch of Natural Products Expo West Virtual Week taking place May 24-27, 2021. Register at: https://www.expowest.com/en-virtual/register/registration.html

Originally designed to complement the Anaheim experience with digital programming access, Expo West Virtual Week will now expand to feature virtual booths, a comprehensive sampling program, networking opportunities, curated retailer/buyer programs and conference programming focused on product innovations and trends. If you are a buyer of natural and organic products, Expo West Virtual Week is being designed to better meet your needs, whether youâ€™re an independent natural retailer, a large chain prioritizing natural or a buyer wanting to break into this increasingly important CPG segment.

For the past 40 years, Natural Products Expo West has gathered the natural and organic products industry each March in Anaheim to capture and propel the incredible innovation, connections and inspiration that exist within our community. We all felt the impact of not being able to gather in person in 2020, and Informa Marketsâ€™ New Hope Network was hopeful that postponing Expo West 2021 to the end of May would result in us being able to confidently convene this important community event this spring. Unfortunately, we have now reached the incredibly difficult decision to cancel the in-person Expo West event this spring, instead focusing our efforts on an enhanced Expo East event in September, which will serve as the platform for our community to connect in person in 2021.

 

 

