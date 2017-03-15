Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Naval chiefs of Russia, India hold talks

March 15
03:28 2017
Naval chiefs of Russia, India hold talksNEW DELHI: Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Vladimir Korolev today held wide-ranging talks with Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on stepping up naval engagement between the two countries in the wake of changing security dynamics and increasing threat of terrorism.

Korolov and Admiral Lanba, during their deliberations, explored new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.

The C-in-C of Russian Federation Navy is on a four-day visit to India and he is leading a four member delegation.

“The visit aims to consolidate bilateral naval relations between India and Russia, as also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation,” the Defense Ministry said.

Admiral Korolov is also scheduled to meet Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, Chief of the Air Staff B S Dhanothe and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat among others.

The Indian Navy cooperates with the Russian Federation Navy on many fronts including operational interactions, training, hydrographic cooperation and information technology.

In addition, the Indian Navy and the Russian Federation Navy have been conducting the bilateral Maritime Exercise ‘INDRA NAVY’ since 2003.

Eight editions have been held so far, the last being held off Visakhapatnam in December 2016.–PTI

