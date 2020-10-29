Navaratri Celebrations & Toast for Raja’s services.
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: A fundraising brunch on Saturday 24 October hosted by MAFS Chief Santosh Kumar toasted the successful four years of Raja Krishnamoorthi as 8th District’s Congressman.
Event Co Chair Rani Yousefzai recalled several instances of how effective the Congressman Raja is in resolving people’s issues cutting across party lines, and his office’s overwhelming support of all being inclusive beyond one’s religion, ethnicity or background.
Durga Asthmiwas celebrated at Kulshrestha Haveli, South Barrington among others with Congressman Dr Vijay Prabhakar, Dr Rani Yousefzai, &Ramayana Institute President MartinoTangkar,
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi spoke about the need of the community and urged to stay United The celebration is a perfect example of religious harmony and understanding towards building a Strong America.