Navaratri Navami and Purushottam Puja at Grayslake Temple
Geetha Patil
CHICAGO: Lord Purushottam and Devi Navaratri Pujam was organized on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb with grand sponsors, sponsors and limited number of devotees.
The Puja started with sponsor’s Sankalpam. Abhishekam and Alankaram of Lord Vishnu and Ma Durga weredone by Pt. Anil Joshi while the religious Vedic Mantras were being chanted by Priest Yogesh Pandey. After this, Lord Vishnu and Devi Homam were performed by Pt. Joshi.
Three Brahmin Sadgrahasts were worshiped as living Lord Vishnu and Ma Lakshmi by washing their feet and offering them new vastram and gifts. Later, Pt. Joshi delivered a brief discourse on the importance of Adhik Maas/month and Purushottam Pujam that take place after every three years or during leap year and by performing such Pujam, devotees get more benefits than what they really obtain in other months because 12 months are under the control of Vidhatha while the 13th month of leap year is under the control of Lord Vishnu. During this Adhik Maas, devotees donate 33 items of their choice to others and obtain the blessings of lord Vishnu.
Devotees came forward to participate in this rare Purushottam Pujam and observed social distancing very strictly –said Pt. Joshi. He also blessed everyone for their healthy and happy lives. Devotees performed Diyas/lamps daanam/donation to get rid of bad energies in their lives and get enlightened with positive thoughts.
Rita Patel and Athul Soni sang melodious Bhajans. Maha Prasadam was served after Archanaand Maha Mangalarati to all the participants.