India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Navaratri Navami and Purushottam Puja at Grayslake Temple

Navaratri Navami and Purushottam Puja at Grayslake Temple
October 29
14:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Great Sponsors with Pt. Anil Joshi

Great Sponsors with Pt. Anil Joshi

Geetha Patil

CHICAGO: Lord Purushottam and Devi Navaratri Pujam was organized on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb with grand sponsors, sponsors and limited number of devotees.

The Puja started with sponsor’s Sankalpam. Abhishekam and Alankaram of Lord Vishnu and Ma Durga weredone by Pt. Anil Joshi while the religious Vedic Mantras were being chanted by Priest Yogesh Pandey. After this, Lord Vishnu and Devi Homam were performed by Pt. Joshi.

Three Brahmin Sadgrahasts were worshiped as living Lord Vishnu and Ma Lakshmi by washing their feet and offering them new vastram and gifts. Later, Pt. Joshi delivered a brief discourse on the importance of Adhik Maas/month and Purushottam Pujam that take place after every three years or during leap year and by performing such Pujam, devotees get more benefits than what they really obtain in other months because 12 months are under the control of Vidhatha while the 13th month of leap year is under the control of Lord Vishnu. During this Adhik Maas, devotees donate 33 items of their choice to others and obtain the blessings of lord Vishnu.

Great Praying God for blessing

Navaratri Navami and Purushottam Puja at Grayslake Temple

Devotees came forward to participate in this rare Purushottam Pujam and observed social distancing very strictly –said Pt. Joshi. He also blessed everyone for their healthy and happy lives. Devotees performed Diyas/lamps daanam/donation to get rid of bad energies in their lives and get enlightened with positive thoughts.

Rita Patel and Athul Soni sang melodious Bhajans. Maha Prasadam was served after Archanaand Maha Mangalarati to all the participants.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Gift Ideas For Couples On Their Anniversary - https://t.co/b885yfNqKA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BloomsVilla #BloomsVillaReviews #BuyCakeOnline #CakesOnline #EgglessCakeOnline #GiftIdeas #GiftIdeasForCouple #GiftIdeasForCouplesOnTheirAnniversary #Gifting
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 3:15 pm

    Ultimate Guide to Getting Ready For ... - https://t.co/Jg0hUW8oqW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BuyJhumkasOnline #BuyLatestJhumkaEarringsOnline #EarringsOnline #FashionCrab #IndianJewelleryOnline #IndianWedding #JhumkaDesignsOnline #JhumkaEarrings #JhumkaOnline
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 3:11 pm

    2nd Indian-origin candidate ... - https://t.co/oJIKFUKZRF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianoriginCandidates #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:29 am

    European nations reimpose lockdowns ... - https://t.co/YOE409SpZO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2ndWaveCovid #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #EU #Europe #EuropeCOVIDWave #EuropeanNations
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:26 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.