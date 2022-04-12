India Post News Paper

Nawaz Sharif has no immediate plans to return to Pakistan

April 12
12:07 2022
NEW DELHI: Despite Shehbaz Sharif finally taking over as the chief executive of Pakistan, his elder brother Nawaz Sharif’s immediate return from London has been ruled out by his party, the PML-N, Dawn reported.

“Nawaz Sharif has no immediate plans to return. The Sharif family thinks that his early return will establish the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) propaganda that he does not have serious health issues,” a senior PML-N leader.

“The other factor Nawaz will weigh before deciding to return is how the 11-party coalition government functions in the coming months in the face of the growing PTI pressure for early elections.”

In reply to a question about a tentative date for Nawaz’s return, another leader close to the former premier said: “Either just before the next polls or right after. If Nawaz gets some relief in the corruption cases ahead of the next elections, the party will press him to return to spearhead the PML-N’s election campaign. To match Imran Khan’s canvassing, the PML-N needs Nawaz around.”

He claimed that since the new Shehbaz-led government would most likely pursue the cases against Nawaz aggressively to secure relief for him, Imran Khan’s party had rolled up its sleeves to ‘orchestrate propaganda’ over the plausible development.

Imran KhanMaryam NawazNawaz SharifPakistanPakistan Muslim League-NawazPM Imran KhanShehbaz Sharif
