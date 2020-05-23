Nawazuddin: Personal life experience reflects in my ‘Ghoomketu’ act

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui collaborates once again with Anurag Kashyap in the new digital film “Ghoomketu”, but this time the equation is more than just actor-filmmaker. Although Nawaz stars in the comic drama and Anurag’s banner has co-produced it, this time the filmmaker also plays a pivotaal role — as a corrupt cop.

“I have been working with Anurag for so long and we are together on this journey. But on a film set, our equation is that of director and actor. In this film, for first time, he was my co-actor, and in my head I was wondering when he would say ‘cut’! Because that is what I am used to. In my head he is the director (laughs But yes, as a co-actor also he is good. We enjoyed working together in the film,” Nawazuddin told IANS.

The actor has been collaborating with Anurag since 2007, when Anurag’s “Black Friday” released, followed by several films including “Dev.D”, the “Gangs Of Wasseypur” franchise, “Raman Raghav 2.0”, and the web series “Sacred Games” to name a few.

“Ghoomketu” is directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, and the film also features Ragini Khanna, Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun, and Swanand Kirkire among others.

Nawazuddin shared: “Raghu bhai is an actor we looked up to. This was the first time we worked together but he is such an unstoppable actor! He keeps improvising and at times the director would come and tell Raghu bhai to stop! But seriously, he is a talented actor who can create a piece of art out of two lines! His ability to improvise mindblowing.”

The story of the film revolves around the journey of an aspiring writer from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai, to make his mark in Bollywood.

Hailing from the village of Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, Nawaz’s journey would seem similar to his character in “Ghoomketu”.

Did he draw from real-life experience to act in the film? “When we come from a small town or a village to a big city like Mumbai, a host of basic things changes and that means a lot of difference in daily life. Life in a big city is very fast — the speed of cars, the thought process of people, lifestyle — everything is faster. People are always running, for whatever reason. People are always in a competitive mood. Whether it is me or the director-writer of the film, Pushpendra Nath Misra, we all faced the same problems when we landed here in Mumbai. So, whether it is in his writing or in my performance, our personal life experiences are reflected,” said Nawazuddin.

Comments

comments