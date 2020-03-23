NBA launches “NBA Together” in response to COVID-19

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has launched “NBA Together”, a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Built on the principal of “bigger than basketball” in the wake of the global pandemic, the league is using its vast digital footprint and the powerful voices of teams, players, coaches, doctors and others across the NBA family to sail thorugh the tough times.

Over the past week, 18 NBA and WNBA players created public service announcement videos to share important health and wellness information about ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, generating more than 37 million views across the league’s social media accounts.

The program is centered on four pillars ï¿½ Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live ï¿½ that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic.

Know the Facts

This week, the NBA launched its Coronavirus Information For NBA Fans webpage, which is updated daily with content and links to provide global fans the latest information on developments in their regions and how they can best protect themselves and others from the virus. The site features resources to reduce coronavirus risk with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and local and federal health experts.

The NBA and WNBA will continue to use the influential voices of players, coaches and legends through public service announcements to inform fans on the best ways to stay safe and healthy in both their body and mind as the world faces the rapidly changing and evolving pandemic.

Acts of Caring

The “Acts of Caring” initiative looks to shine a light on the power of community and volunteerism by inspiring 1 million big and small acts of kindness. The NBA is calling on players, fans and the general public to share ways they are supporting friends, families and communities by posting photos and videos with the hashtag #NBATogether on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

These acts can include teaching virtual classes, buying groceries for neighbors in need or donating supplies.

Expand Your Community

During this time of social distancing, the NBA is encouraging fans to expand their communities through content, activities and virtual engagement in an effort to stay physically and mentally healthy and active.

This includes the launch of “Jr. NBA at Home” a new interactive content series for young people who are currently unable to play with their friends and teammates, but still want to be active, work on their game and connect with the NBA.

It also includes curated content and messages from NBA and WNBA players to inspire boys and girls around the world to stay active in a healthy and safe way. The program will feature daily posts on the @jrnba social media channels (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) and NBA digital properties across the globe, and integration with NBA technology partner and mobile basketball training application HomeCourt.

In addition to “Jr. NBA at Home”, the NBA will engage education and wellness partners, such as Scholastic Inc., Discovery Education, and NBA Math Hoops, to promote existing resources for students and parents that have been adapted for at-home learning. NBA personalities and educators will create short virtual lessons that will make learning at home fun.

NBA Together Live

Every weekday at 3:00 p.m. EST a member of the NBA family will engage with fans globally, participating in a live interview with NBA broadcast talent or taking questions from fans on Instagram live. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will tip off the series.

To further help NBA fans stay connected with their favourite players and teams, the NBA

partnered with Turner Sports to offer a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22. This complimentary offering features access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.

While the coronavirus pandemic has suspended the 2019-20 NBA season, it has not lessened the league’s global impact and reach.

